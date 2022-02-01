Actor and martial artist Robert Wall has died

American actor and famous martial artist Robert Wall, who trained and starred with Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris, has died. This is reported by TMZ.

The man died at the age of 82. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Robert Wall was born on August 22, 1939 in San Jose, USA. He received a ninth degree black belt in tan studio and chun kuk do under the guidance of Chuck Norris. In 1970, Wall won the U.S. Professional Karate Championship. Elected to the Hall of Fame of the Professional Karate Association.

Wall appeared in such famous films starring Bruce Lee as “The Way of the Dragon” and “Enter the Dragon.” “Enter the Dragon” became the first Hollywood film with martial arts and turned out to be the last completed film work of Lee, who died six days before the premiere.