Actress Julia Fox spoke about the affair with Kanye West

Model Julia Fox said that she has no expectations from an affair with Kanye West.

Italian-American actress and model Julia Fox has spoken about an affair with hip-hop artist Kanye West. The Forbidden Fruits podcast with her participation was published on Spotify.

Fox stated that she lives in the present, so she has no expectations from a relationship with a musician. “There are no labels. Nothing like that. We’re just people who help each other feel a little better. This is such a connection between Gemini and Aquarius. It’s very inspiring,” she said.

According to the artist, she likes that any idea of West can become a reality, because he is used to making his dreams come true. “Frankly speaking, it’s just an honor to witness how history is being made. Even being in the studio with him and Future, listening to new songs (which, by the way, are damn cool) is really great,” Fox added.

On January 2, it was reported that the 44-year-old rapper and the 33-year-old actress were spotted at the Carbone restaurant in Miami. Paparazzi photographed the couple during dinner.