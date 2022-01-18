Afghanistan: earthquake killed at least 26 people

The tremors led to the collapse of the roofs of residential buildings.

At least 26 people were killed as a result of an earthquake that occurred in western Afghanistan, officials said.

People died as a result of the collapse of roofs of houses in the Qadis district in Badghis province, provincial government spokesman Baz Mohammad Sarwari told AFP.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude of the shallow earthquake was 5.3.

“Among the 26 people killed in the earthquake are five women and four children,” Sarwari said, adding that four other people were injured.

According to him, the earthquake also caused damage to residents of the Mukr district of the same province, but there are no details, including the number of victims, yet.