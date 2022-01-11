AI predicted the omicron strain before it appeared

Using two artificial intelligence algorithms that predict protein structure, the scientists modeled the omicron strain even before it actually appeared.

Colby Ford, a researcher at the University of North Carolina, conducted simulations using DeepMind’s AlphaFold and Washington University’s RoseTTAFold algorithms to predict the protein structure of the world’s dominant omicron strain COVID-19.

“One of the two predicted structures turned out to be practically correct: the algorithm calculated that the positions of the central atoms differ approximately slightly, approximately by the radius of the hydrogen atom,” notes Wired.

The researchers concluded that a real sample of the omicron could be found through the intervention of researchers under an electron microscope and a correct map of its structure could be drawn. The variant contains more than 30 changes in the S-protein, which recognizes host cells and is the main target of the body’s immune response.

Scientists have also developed an artificial intelligence model called DarkNPS that can predict the chemical structure of drugs. They believe that this will help develop substances even before they appear in laboratories.

The algorithm generated 8.9 million potential drug structures. Considering only the mass of the molecule and mass spectrometry data, the algorithm was able to more or less accurately predict the chemical formula and their structure.