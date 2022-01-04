Airlines ask White House to intervene in 5G dispute

We are talking about the C-band, which can lead to problems in air traffic.

Groups representing airlines, aircraft manufacturers and airports in the United States have called on the White House to intervene to postpone the use of the C-band spectrum for 5G by wireless operators, which, otherwise, could cause serious disruptions in air transportation.

“Time is up and it is necessary for the White House to step in to delay the imminent use of C-band for 5G,” the groups said in a statement released just hours before the frequency resource is due to be put into effect.

“Starting Wednesday, disruptions in our country’s aviation system will be incredibly severe, especially at a time when the industry is currently experiencing operational problems related to COVID,” the Aerospace Industry Association of the International Air Transport Association, a regional association of airlines and other companies, said in a statement.