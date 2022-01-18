Airlines say 5G towers near airports will disrupt aircraft

American passenger and cargo airlines wrote a letter to the US administration and asked not to put 5G towers near the runway. This may cause crashes.

Chief executives of major US passenger and cargo airlines have said there will be a catastrophic aviation crisis if AT&T and Verizon’s 5G rollout continues.

The appeal was signed by such carriers as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, UPS Airlines, Atlas Air, JetBlue Airways and FedEx Express and others.

In the letter, airline representatives said the C-Band 5G band could cripple wide-body aircraft, leaving tens of thousands of Americans stranded abroad and causing chaos on domestic flights.

Airlines estimate that the problem could delay or cancel up to 1,100 flights and affect about 100,000 passengers on domestic and international flights.

If our main hubs are not allowed to fly, the vast majority of passengers traveling and shipping will, in fact, be denied flights. Appeal to the US administration

Airlines have been asked not to have 5G towers approximately 3.2 kilometers from runways at some key airports.