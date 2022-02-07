Alec Baldwin’s car was stolen

BY Oleg Ceban
Alec Baldwin told about the theft of a car in the UK.

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin said that the car in which he was supposed to be taken to the filming location from the airport in the UK was stolen. The artist told about the incident on Instagram.

According to Baldwin, at the airport he met with a driver who promised to drive up in a car that remained in the parking lot. “He said, ‘Wait for me here, I’ll be right back.’ And he disappeared for 20 minutes,” the actor said.

Baldwin called the company that owned the car, and its owner announced that the car had been stolen. After that, the driver returned to him, who admitted that the car had disappeared from the place where he parked.

The actor also stated that he is in the town of Alton in Hampshire.

