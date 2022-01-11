Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez contracted COVID-19 despite vaccination

BY Oleg Ceban
7 Views
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez contracted COVID-19 despite vaccination

The leader of the Progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives has symptoms of the disease.

A member of the House of Representatives from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, contracted coronavirus, which was confirmed by a positive test for COVID-19.

The lawmaker’s office reported that she “has symptoms” of the disease and that she is “recovering at home.”

The office noted that Democrat Ocasio-Cortez received a booster dose of the vaccine in the fall, and added that she “urges everyone to undergo a revaccination” and follow the instructions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Many members of Congress reported an infection that occurred despite vaccination and revaccination.

Ocasio-Cortez is the leader of the Progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send