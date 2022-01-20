Amazon will open its first retail clothing store in 2022

Amazon Style will be located in Los Angeles.

The American corporation Amazon this year will open its first store for retail clothing Amazon Style, it will be located in Los Angeles (California). This is stated in a press release published on Thursday on the company’s website.

“We are pleased to introduce Amazon Style, our first fashion retail store, where customers will be able to find a wide selection of women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and accessories,” the statement reads.

According to QR codes in the specialized Amazon Shopping application, visitors will have access to data on the sizes, colors of a particular product, as well as customer reviews, the company said. For a more personalized approach, you can share information about your style and preferences in one of the sections of the application to get more accurate recommendations. Using the touch screen in the fitting room, customers will be able to choose the products they like, and the store staff will deliver them for fitting.

