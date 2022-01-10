American comedian Bob Saget has died

BY Oleg Ceban
31 Views
American comedian Bob Saget has died

He was 65 years old.

The American comedian and actor, who played the main role in the comedy series “Full House,” died on Sunday in Florida at the age of 65. This was reported by CNN.

The comedian was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, where Saget arrived as part of his concert tour. Representatives of the local sheriff’s office were sent to the hotel, who identified the deceased.

“Earlier on Sunday, a report was received about an unconscious person in the hotel. The man was identified as Robert Saget, and death was pronounced at the scene. Detectives found no signs of violence or drug use,” the police wrote on Twitter. The TV channel adds that experts will later determine the cause of death.

As CNN points out, Saget became known to the general American public after the TV series “Full House,” in which he played the widowed father of three girls. Then he became the host of the TV show “America’s Funniest Video”. Saget voiced the voiceover text and the main character in the plot scenes from the future in the series “How I Met Your Mother.”

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Oleg Ceban
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com
Oleg Ceban

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send