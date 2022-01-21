American comedian Louie Anderson has died

BY Oleg Ceban
American comedian Louie Anderson, known for the animated series “Life with Louie,” died at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer, TMZ reports.

According to him, the comedian was struggling with blood cancer and was being treated in a Las Vegas hospital. He died on Friday morning, “having lost the battle.”

Louie Anderson was born in 1953 in Minnesota, USA. In the USA, he was a popular comedian, and also starred in various TV projects. He may be known from the animated series “Life with Louie,” the release of which he directed. The animated series was based on the comedian’s memories of life with his parents as a child.

