American experts urged to prepare for a “viral storm” in January

American health experts warned on Thursday that the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases caused by the spread of the Omicron variant could greatly affect the daily lives of Americans, from school work to shopping, and urged them to prepare for a difficult month.

According to Reuters, a record number of new cases of infection has been registered in the country for the second day in a row: based on the seven-day average, more than 290,000 people get sick a day.

New morbidity records have been set in at least 18 states and in Puerto Rico. Maryland, Ohio, and Washington, D.C., also recorded a record number of hospitalizations, and nationwide, the total number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by 27 percent.

The surge comes amid an increase in the number of trips due to the winter holidays, while schools are preparing for the return of students to classes after the holidays.

“The number of cases in the country will grow so dramatically that it will be difficult for us to maintain the usual rhythm of life,” Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious diseases expert from the University of Minnesota, warned on MSNBC. “Next month we’re going to have a viral storm.”

The country’s leading infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that the number of cases of infection is likely to increase until the end of January. According to health experts, the first studies show that Omicron is less difficult to tolerate, but residents still need to be vaccinated, wear masks and keep a social distance.

Given the lack of capacity for analysis and cases of “breakthrough infection,” experts warn of the threat of overloading hospitals, which are also struggling with the spread of the virus among medical personnel.

Since the beginning of 2020, 825,663 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, and during the last wave of hospitalizations, mostly unvaccinated people were admitted to hospitals.

Another important aspect is related to the work of schools, which is especially important for working parents. Washington and New York promise to keep schools open by expanding testing.

The Minister of Education, Miguel Cardona, called on schools to take measures to continue full-time education.

As Cardona noted on MSNBC, unlike last year, there are now more effective tools in the country, so schools “must remain open.” He added that the federal government allocates funds so that schools can fill the shortage of personnel and conduct tests more often.

Meanwhile, some colleges in the U.S. have postponed the start of the next semester or switched to online education.