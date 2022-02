Today, on February 14, in Beijing (China) at the XXIV Winter Olympic Games, the tenth day of the bobsled competition is taking place; women played a set of medals in a monobob.

The first Olympic champion in this discipline was American Kaillie Humphries, ahead of her compatriot Elana Meyers Taylor by 1.54 seconds in the sum of four attempts. The bronze went to Canadian Christine de Bruin – +1.76.