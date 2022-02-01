American observers urged to protect the rights of U.S. Olympians in China

Representatives of the organizing committee of the Olympics had previously threatened “punishments” for anti-Chinese statements.

The American monitoring organization for Human Rights has sounded the alarm about the safety of athletes at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in China, after the organizers of the competition threatened “punishments” for anti-Beijing comments.

The Joint Congressional and Executive Committee on China, which includes lawmakers and White House staff, has asked the U.S. Olympic Committee to make “urgent efforts” to protect the rights of sports stars to freedom of speech at the competitions, which will be held from February 4 to 20.

The commission’s statement came after a high-ranking employee of the organizing committee of the Beijing Games, Yang Shu, said at a briefing on January 18 that “any behavior or statement contrary to the Olympic spirit, especially contrary to Chinese laws and regulations, is also subject to certain punishment.”