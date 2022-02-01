American observers urged to protect the rights of U.S. Olympians in China

BY Ivan Maltsev
39 Views
American observers urged to protect the rights of U.S. Olympians in China

Representatives of the organizing committee of the Olympics had previously threatened “punishments” for anti-Chinese statements.

The American monitoring organization for Human Rights has sounded the alarm about the safety of athletes at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in China, after the organizers of the competition threatened “punishments” for anti-Beijing comments.

The Joint Congressional and Executive Committee on China, which includes lawmakers and White House staff, has asked the U.S. Olympic Committee to make “urgent efforts” to protect the rights of sports stars to freedom of speech at the competitions, which will be held from February 4 to 20.

The commission’s statement came after a high-ranking employee of the organizing committee of the Beijing Games, Yang Shu, said at a briefing on January 18 that “any behavior or statement contrary to the Olympic spirit, especially contrary to Chinese laws and regulations, is also subject to certain punishment.”

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send