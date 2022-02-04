About 1,700 troops have been sent to Poland, another 300 paratroopers will be deployed in Germany, a U.S. Army spokesman said.

American paratroopers flew to Eastern Europe on Thursday amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Military transport aircraft took off from the military base at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. About 1,700 troops, mostly from the 82nd Airborne Division, are being sent to Poland, and another 300 paratroopers will be deployed in Germany.

The Pentagon invited journalists to visit the base, which, according to Matthew Visser, a spokesman for the U.S. Army, is usually used to house paratroopers before being sent to carry out their assigned mission.

“Now this facility is being used for pre-mobilization training of servicemen of the 18th Airborne Corps and the 82nd Airborne Division, who are carrying out orders to transfer to Europe, both to Germany and Poland, to support our NATO allies and our partners in deterring Russia,” Visser said.

On Wednesday, the United States announced the dispatch of a total of almost 3,000 troops to Poland and Romania to protect Eastern Europe from the possible spread of the crisis associated with the concentration of Russian troops near Ukraine.

Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine. On Thursday, Moscow accused Washington of ignoring its calls to ease tensions.