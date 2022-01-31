An application was filed against Lukashenka in the International Criminal Court

An application has been filed against Alexander Lukashenko at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The application was filed by Polish lawyer Tomasz Wilinski. The statement also includes the head of the KGB Ivan Tertel, Deputy Interior Minister Nikolai Karpenkov and other Belarusian officials of the highest rank.

At the same time, the application was submitted on behalf of some citizens of Belarus, including the former Minister of Culture of Belarus and the current head of the opposition People’s Anti-Crisis Department Pavel Latushko.

In a statement, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague calls for investigating the suspicion of genocide and crimes against humanity. The application consists of 160 pages of legal justification and 40 thousand pages of documents in the appendix.