An armed man was detained at Windsor Castle

Police have detained an armed man who entered the territory of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and her family celebrate Christmas, Sky News reports.

“The police reported that an armed man was detained after entering the territory of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day,” the TV channel reports. It is added that the 19-year-old detainee was placed in custody.

Officers from the Thames Valley and the Metropolitan Police were called due to a security breach at about 8.30 am on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“After this incident, the investigation continues, and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police. The man was arrested on suspicion of violating or illegally entering a protected area and possession of offensive weapons,” said Superintendent Rebecca Mears of Thames Valley Police. According to her, the man did not enter any buildings.

It is reported that members of the royal family have been informed about this incident. “We do not believe that there is a serious danger to the public,” the police added.

Earlier, Sky News, citing Buckingham Palace, reported that Elizabeth II will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle, and not at Sandringham Palace, where she traditionally celebrates this holiday. Members of the royal family will also come to Windsor during the holidays, and the necessary security measures will be observed at the palace. The celebration is being moved to Windsor for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.