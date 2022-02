The tsunami threat was not announced.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was registered on Friday in the northeast of Japan off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture; the threat of a tsunami was not announced. This was reported by the meteorological department of the country.

The epicenter of the tremors was in the Pacific Ocean. The hearth lay at a depth of about 50 km.

There was no information about emergency situations due to the earthquake at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant.