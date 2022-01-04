An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred in Taiwan

The strongest tremors were felt in Taipei, but there were no reports of damage.

The authorities of Taiwan reported that a powerful earthquake occurred on the island, which rocked buildings in the capital Taipei and in the north of the island.

At the same time, there were no reports of serious damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.2, and its epicenter was located in the ocean east of the city of Hualien at a depth of 28.7 kilometers.

A representative of the Central Weather Bureau of Taiwan estimated the magnitude at 6.0, and the depth of the earthquake at 19.6 kilometers.

The strongest tremors were recorded in Taipei and some areas of Yilan city and amounted to 4 points on the 7-point Taiwanese intensity scale.