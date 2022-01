The epicenter of the tremors was located at a distance of 87 km north of Unalaska.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was registered on Saturday off the coast of the U.S. state of Alaska. This is reported on the website of the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to him, the epicenter of the tremors was located at a distance of 87 km north of the city of Unalaska, where about 4 thousand people live. The hearth lay at a depth of 3 km.

There were no reports of damage, no tsunami threat was announced.