An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred off the coast of Alaska

The epicenter of the tremors was located at a distance of 71 km south-east of the village of Nikolsky, where 18 people live.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 was registered on Tuesday off the coast of Alaska. This is reported on the website of the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to him, the epicenter of the tremors was located at a distance of 71 km south-east of the village of Nikolsky, where 18 people live. The hearth lay at a depth of 22.3 km.

There were no reports of damage, no tsunami threat was announced.