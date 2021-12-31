An elusive molecule from the Earth’s atmosphere was first reproduced in a laboratory

Scientists from the University of Hawaii at Manoa have reproduced the methanediol molecule. How they did it, they talked about in an article for the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The previously elusive methanediol molecule, which is essential for scientists who study organics, atmospheric phenomena and astrochemistry, was first created synthetically. The authors of the study are employees of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Methanediol is also known as formaldehyde monohydrate or methylene glycol. It is the simplest geminal diol, a molecule that carries two hydroxyl groups (OH) on one carbon atom. These organic molecules are considered key intermediates in aerosol formation and reactions in the ozone layer of the atmosphere.

Scientists have created methanediol using tunable vacuum photoionization (a process in which an ion is formed by the interaction of a photon with an atom or molecule). Calculations have confirmed the gas stability of the molecule. According to the researchers, the data obtained will be useful in the search for life on other planets. Astronomers can now use radio telescopes to identify methanediol on other planets.