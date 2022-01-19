An isotope of carbon was found on Mars: on Earth it is associated with the activities of living organisms

Astronomers using the Curiosity rover have found an unusual chemical mixture containing carbon on Mars. On Earth, this is considered a sign of life.

The rover found in methane, which was obtained from samples of sedimentary rocks of the Gale crater, a high variability in the isotopic composition of carbon.

The mission leaders took a number of measurements and found that the samples have a sharply reduced content of carbon-13, especially in relation to the modern Martian atmosphere. As a result, the researchers proposed three reasons why carbon isotope signature anomalies occurred:

is the photolysis of biogenic methane,

photochemical reduction of atmospheric carbon dioxide,

the fallout of cosmic dust during the passage of the solar system through a giant molecular cloud.

The authors carried out an isotope analysis, which made it possible to reconstruct the history of geochemical processes on the planet recorded in sedimentary rocks. And also draw conclusions about what became the source of organic compounds such as methane.

The results of the analysis showed that there are noticeable differences in the ratio of carbon 12 and carbon 13 isotopes. These are two stable isotopes that can show how the carbon cycle may have changed over time.

Some samples are enriched in carbon 13 and some are extremely depleted. Scientists have come to the conclusion that unique carbon processes took place on early Mars, not similar to those on Earth. Both of these carbon isotopes have been in the solar system since its formation. They are present almost everywhere.

The extremely carbon-13-depleted samples bear some resemblance to the 2.7 Ga samples from Australia.