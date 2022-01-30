An IT specialist told why to turn off the mobile Internet at night

The smartphone needs to sleep at night to extend the battery life. A connected mobile Internet can harm a device that is more than three or four years old, associate professor of the Department of Intelligent Information Security told.

“In addition, if you have not set special settings for updating mobile applications exclusively via Wi-Fi, then it is at night that your smartphone will start downloading them via the mobile Internet,” the expert warned.

He stressed that the owners of the gadget can spend a significant part of the mobile traffic package overnight.

In addition, interlocutor added, at this time there is also a danger of overheating of the smartphone, as well as changes in the geometry of the battery.