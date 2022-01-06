An unmanned tractor and other novelties were presented at the CES-2022 exhibition that opened in the USA

More than 2.3 thousand companies are represented at the exhibition, of which 800 are startups.

An unmanned tractor controlled by artificial intelligence, a “smart” door and bed and thousands of other technological innovations were presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the USA. It opened on Wednesday and will run until January 7.

The exhibition is held annually, bringing together tens of thousands of industry representatives in Las Vegas (Nevada). A year earlier, CES was moved to a virtual format due to anti-visual restrictions.

In December 2021, the organizers announced that this time CES will be held in full-time mode, subject to vaccination of all participants. The exhibition tentatively started working on Monday, and officially opened on Wednesday, despite a sharp jump in the number of infections with the Omicron strain of coronavirus in the United States. Many leading companies, such as Google, Meta, Intel, Lenovo, TikTok, were forced to abandon their personal presence and participate in CES only virtually.

More than 2.3 thousand companies are represented at the exhibition, of which 800 are startups. Among the novelties there are electric cars of famous brands, a huge TV, a compact projector, “invisible” headphones. Notable novelties also include a smart bed that adapts to the curves of the body, a kitchen faucet that performs voice commands, an entrance door built into the smart home technology, and many others.

An unmanned tractor equipped with cameras and an artificial intelligence system also attracted the attention of local media. This allows him to do the work himself in the field, driving around rocks and ravines, while the tractor driver can only adjust the tasks from his smartphone.

The Consumer Electronics Show has been held since 1967, since 1995 – exclusively in Las Vegas. This year, new products are presented in 44 categories.