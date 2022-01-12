An unusual exoplanet in the form of a rugby ball is found

The Cheops Space Telescope has discovered the first flattened exoplanet. This is the “hot Jupiter” WASP-103b.

Hot Jupiter lies about a thousand light-years from Earth in the constellation Hercules. It is twice the size of Jupiter and 1.5 times heavier. Astronomers were attracted by the sight of the planet, it turned out due to tidal deformation.

The researchers decided to study the unusual shape of the exoplanet and found that it is being stretched by the gravitational forces of the parent star.

The object was found back in 2014 and referred to as “hot Jupiters” because it orbits its parent star in just one Earth day and is exposed to intense stellar radiation and strong gravity. The tidal forces experienced by the planet are similar to those caused by the Moon in Earth’s oceans, but in a much more extreme form.

Due to the extreme proximity of this planet to our star, we previously suspected that very powerful tides were formed there, but before we could not verify this.

Jan Alibert, professor of astrophysics at the University of Bern in Switzerland

By comparing the data, they were able to measure the deformation of the planet. This is the first time such an analysis has been carried out. It turned out that it is much more significant than that of other known space objects.

Earlier, the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes have already observed the planet WASP-103b, but could not see the deformation.