Ancient bones with runic text found in Oslo: inscriptions on them in two languages

Archaeologists from the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research (NIKU) have discovered two objects with inscriptions in Oslo. Reported by Heritage Daily.

Norwegian archaeologists have excavated the medieval park Middelalderparken in the Gamle region of Oslo. The park contains the ruins of the Church of St. Clement, the Church of St. Mary and the former royal estate of Oslo Kongsgard. Researchers found a bone with an inscription in Scandinavian language, as well as a piece of wood with inscriptions on three sides in Scandinavian and Latin.

Professor Christelle Silmer of the University of Oslo, who specializes in runes and iconography, studied the findings. Although the piece of wood is partially damaged, she identified the inscription “manus Domine” (hand of the Lord) in Latin and the female name “Bryngjerd” (Bryungjerd) in Scandinavian. There are also eight small signs on the tree. Professor Christelle Silmer suggests that this is perhaps part of the phrase that translates to “It’s true.”

The inscription “manus Domine” is most likely part of the Latin prayer “In manus tuas, Domine, commendo spiritum meum. Redemisti me Domine, Deus veritatis “, which translates as” Into your hands, O Lord, I give my spirit. You have redeemed me, Lord, the true God. ” The bone found is the first rune bone found in Oslo in over thirty years.