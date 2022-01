He was 73 years old.

Former Vogue editor-in-chief Andre Leon Talley died on Tuesday at the age of 74 in New York State. This was reported by the TMZ portal with reference to sources.

According to them, the editor died in hospital, the cause of death is not specified.

Talley was a key figure at Vogue in the 1980s-1990s. In 1988, he took the post of creative director. Talley was also the stylist of former U.S. President Barack Obama, TMZ portal notes.