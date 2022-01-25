Announcement Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Special Event 2022

BY Alexandr Ivanov
30 Views

Mattel Inc. and Vector Unit, announce a new Hot Wheels event in Beach Buggy Racing 2. He reminded that you can participate in this event on mobile devices: Android, iOS, and Amazon Kindle.

The event will run from January 28 to March 20, so you have almost two months to participate in special tournaments with cool prizes. Prizes will include Hot Wheels cars, stickers, paints and more. So get ready to take part in this event and ride Hot Wheels themed orange tracks from January 28, 2022.

Beach Buggy Racing 2 is in our opinion the best arcade racing game for mobile devices, which immerses the player in a colorful world full of interesting competitions in different cars with unique abilities.

Hot Wheels is the world leader in sales of toy cars, which, by releasing quality products, have won people’s trust.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Alexandr Ivanov
Alexandr Ivanov earned his Licentiate Engineer in Systems and Computer Engineering from the Free International University of Moldova. Since 2013, Alexandr has been working as a freelance web programmer.
Function: Web Developer and Editor
E-mail: except.freenews@gmail.com
Alexandr Ivanov

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send