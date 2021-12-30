Annual dog show in New York postponed due to COVID-19

BY Ivan Maltsev
66 Views
Annual dog show in New York postponed due to COVID-19

Last year, the event was postponed for the summer and held outdoors without spectators.

The annual dog show held by the Westminster Kennel Club has become another in a series of New York events that have been canceled or postponed due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus.

The club’s board announced that the 2022 exhibition, which was supposed to take place at the end of January, is postponed to a later date next year. The exact date was not given.

“The health and safety of all participants of the Westminster Kennel Club exhibition is above all,” the organization said in a statement. –We appreciate the continued interest and support of the community, postponing the exhibition until the time when we can gather in a safe environment.”

The exhibition, which began 144 years ago, attracts participants from all over the United States and is usually held in February. Its semifinals and finals are held at Madison Square Garden.

Last year it was moved to June and held outdoors at the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown north of New York. The event was held without the participation of spectators, and its participants (we are talking about people) had to be vaccinated or present the result of a recent test.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send