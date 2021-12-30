Annual dog show in New York postponed due to COVID-19

Last year, the event was postponed for the summer and held outdoors without spectators.

The annual dog show held by the Westminster Kennel Club has become another in a series of New York events that have been canceled or postponed due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus.

The club’s board announced that the 2022 exhibition, which was supposed to take place at the end of January, is postponed to a later date next year. The exact date was not given.

“The health and safety of all participants of the Westminster Kennel Club exhibition is above all,” the organization said in a statement. –We appreciate the continued interest and support of the community, postponing the exhibition until the time when we can gather in a safe environment.”

The exhibition, which began 144 years ago, attracts participants from all over the United States and is usually held in February. Its semifinals and finals are held at Madison Square Garden.

Last year it was moved to June and held outdoors at the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown north of New York. The event was held without the participation of spectators, and its participants (we are talking about people) had to be vaccinated or present the result of a recent test.