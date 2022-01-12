Annual inflation in the U.S. in December reached the highest since 1982

It accelerated to 7%.

Annual inflation in the United States in December last year grew at the fastest pace in the last 40 years, increasing by 7% compared to the same period in 2020. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.5%, according to data published on Wednesday by the Ministry of Labor of the country.

Experts expected that the annual inflation rate would be 7.1%, in monthly terms – 0.4%.

In a written statement issued by the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden pointed to “a significant decrease in core inflation [in December] compared to last month, as well as a decrease in gasoline and food prices.” In his opinion, these indicators “demonstrate that [the U.S.] is making progress in slowing down the pace of price growth.” “At the same time, this report highlights that we still have something to work on, since the rate of price growth is still too high and family budgets are being cut,” the American leader said. He called inflation “a global problem that arises in almost every developed country as it emerges from the pandemic-induced economic downturn.”

In the United States, inflation exceeds the 5% mark for the seventh month in a row. According to analysts, such an increase in prices will lead to the fact that the Federal Reserve System of the country, which performs the functions of the central bank, will raise the base interest rate ahead of schedule. The financial regulator itself allows such a possibility. On Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the rate will be gradually raised if inflation remains at a high level.