Anopheles mosquitoes will be fought with beet juice. It will replace pesticides

The researchers said they have found an environmentally friendly way to kill the mosquitoes that transmit malaria.

Scientists from Sweden have found a new environmentally friendly way to kill Anopheles mosquitoes that transmit malaria. The authors founded the company to turn their discovery into a commercial production.

They believe it is a viable alternative to the pesticides currently used to kill mosquitoes. This method of controlling insects is harmful to people and the environment.

The new way to fight looks like beet juice soaked in toxins that kill mosquitoes. A molecule is added to the juice that makes people infected with malaria so attractive to these insects.

If we add this molecule to any other solution, we make the solution very attractive to mosquitoes.

Nowshin Emami, a molecular infection biologist at Stockholm University.

In December 2021, WHO reported 241 million new cases of malaria. In 2020, there were 219 million, 96% of which occurred in Africa. Children under the age of five account for about 80% of deaths.

If a person falls ill with malaria, he endangers not only himself, but also other people. As it becomes attractive to malaria mosquitoes, which then transmit the parasite to more and more people.