Another group of American paratroopers arrived in Poland

Another group of soldiers of the American 82nd Airborne Division arrived in Poland on Monday. This was reported by the Ministry of National Defense of the European country.

“On Monday, before noon, another group of American soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division landed in Rzeszow,” the ministry said in a Twitter message. It is not specified exactly how many paratroopers arrived in Poland on Monday.

The PAP agency reports that the commander of this compound, American General Christopher Donahue, is currently in the area of this city.

On February 2, the U.S. authorities announced the transfer of additional military units to Romania, Poland and Germany. As explained in the Pentagon, about a thousand American troops will go to Romania from Germany, and about 2 thousand more will be transferred to Europe from the United States. About 1.7 thousand of them will be deployed in the south-east of Poland.

American military equipment began arriving in Poland a few days ago. The first soldiers aimed at strengthening NATO states in Eastern Europe under the pretext of the threat of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seen by the West landed at the airport in Rzeszow on Saturday. On Sunday, a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport plane arrived in the country with another group of military personnel.