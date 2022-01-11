Another OnePlus smartphone exploded in India: the company promised to give a new gadget

Recently, there have been frequent reports of OnePlus smartphone explosions in the media and social networks. And now we have another case of self-destruction, and this time OnePlus Nord CE played the main role.

The incident was tweeted by Dushyant Goswami on Twitter, and he also dubbed the story on LinkedIn. The story took place in India with the OnePlus Nord CE smartphone, which was purchased just 6 months ago. According to the owner, the gadget “literally exploded while I was pulling it out of my pocket.”

He also shared pictures of the damaged device: they show that all the main parts, including the battery, display and camera, were completely destroyed.

So far, OnePlus has not made an official statement regarding this incident. After a while, the user himself deleted posts describing the story from social networks, noting that the OnePlus team promised to send him a new device.