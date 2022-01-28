Another plane from the United States arrived in Ukraine with 81 tons of ammunition

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov thanked the American side for the help.

The United States has delivered another batch of ammunition of various calibers to Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter on Friday.

81 tons of ammunition of various calibers have been delivered to Ukraine, and next week we are waiting for the next American aircraft with military-technical assistance to strengthen the Ukrainian defense capability,” he wrote. Reznikov thanked the American side for their help.

It was reported on Friday, citing a source in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, that the United States plans to deliver military aid to Ukraine by 45 flights worth about $200 million in total. American aid includes ammunition, anti-tank weapons, small arms, etc.