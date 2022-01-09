Antibodies after COVID-19 turned out to be dangerous

Scientists from the Heart Institute found out that antibodies in patients with COVID-19 are dangerous.

Antibodies that appear in patients with COVID-19 were able to attack healthy cells of organs and tissues of the body. A group of researchers from the Heart Institute in Los Angeles told about the danger of antibodies in the Journal of Translational Medicine.

As scientists have found out, a few months after a person has recovered from the coronavirus, he has an increased level of antibodies that can work incorrectly and be dangerous.

For example, 177 medical workers who had an infection before the appearance of vaccines had persistent antibodies detected within six months that could cause chronic inflammation, damage to joints, skin and nervous system.