Antonio Guterres offered Merkel a job at the UN

At the same time, the ex-Chancellor of Germany, in a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the organization, Antonio Guterres, thanked him for the offer to take the position of a high-level adviser.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2005-2021) rejected the offer of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to become a high-level adviser in the structure of the organization. This was reported on Wednesday by the DPA agency with reference to the bureau of the former head of government.

Merkel “had a telephone conversation with the Secretary General on this topic, thanked him, but said she would not accept the offer,” the ex-chancellor’s office noted.

Earlier, Guterres’ proposal was reported by the German media.

Merkel served as Chancellor for 16 years. In 2018, she announced that she would not run for a fifth term. In December 2021, she was replaced as head of the German government by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz.

The former chancellor has repeatedly said that she is not going to hold political posts after her resignation.