AnTuTu named the 10 most productive smartphones in December

The AnTuTu benchmark traditionally summed up the results of the last month and published a rating of the 10 most productive smartphones in December 2021.

It is worth noting that the list has not changed much compared to the TOP-10 November, as there are no devices based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor yet – Moto Edge X30, Xiaomi 12 or Xiaomi 12 Pro. The fact is that these smartphones came out closer to the end of the month, so there is not enough data to evaluate them. As before, the gadgets included in the rating use either Snapdragon 888+ or Snapdragon 888.

The first place is taken by the Black Shark 4S Pro with a Snapdragon 888+ processor, the result of which, according to the test results, is 874702 points. In second place is another gaming smartphone Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro with an average score of 852 985. This smartphone is also equipped with a Snapdragon 888+ processor.

Also, the following models became the most productive:

iQOO 8 Pro (Snapdragon 888+) – 845 580

Vivo X70 Pro + (Snapdragon 888+) – 837 109

Oppo Find N (Snapdragon 888) – 836 772

iQOO 8 (Snapdragon 888) – 831 983

Asus Rog Gaming Phone 5s (Snapdragon 888+) – 831 905

iQOO Neo 5s (Snapdragon 888) – 825 706

Motorola Edge S30 (Snapdragon 888) – 825 232

Oppo Find X3 Pro (Snapdragon 888) – 825 047

However, next month we are expecting changes in the ranking, which will be introduced by smartphones with the top Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor.