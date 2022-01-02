Apple AirPods Pro 2 will receive Lossless support and updated design

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo does not seem to relax and has already presented the first forecast in 2022, and it concerns the future AirPods Pro 2.

So Kuo expects the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds, due to arrive by the end of the year, to receive a new design in the style of the Beats Fit Pro. This seems to be a hint of the lack of legs, as the Beats Fit Pro does not.

“We expect Apple to release AirPods Pro 2 in Q4 2022 with new benefits including a new form factor design, support for Apple Lossless Format (ALAC) and a charging case that can emit audio for users to track. We are optimistic about demand for AirPods Pro 2 and expect shipments to reach 18-20 million units in 2022, ”the statement said.

In addition, Kuo believes that “AirPods may support future health management features.”

At the same time, the analyst revised the forecast for the shipment of AirPods and increased the expected figure to 90 million units in 2022, which is 25% more compared to the same period last year.