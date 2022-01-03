Apple became the first company whose capitalization exceeded $3 trillion

At the auction on Monday, the share price exceeded $182.85.

Apple has become the first company in history to have a capitalization exceeding $3 trillion. This is evidenced by trading data on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

At the auction on Monday, the share price after 1.30 pm exceeded $182.85, rising by about 3%, resulting in the capitalization of the company exceeded $ 3 trillion. But later the value of the shares decreased slightly – to 182.52, as a result, the capitalization fell below the $ 3 trillion mark.

Founded in 1976, Apple manufactures iPhones, iPad tablets, iMac computers, MacBook laptops, iPod music players and other high-tech equipment.