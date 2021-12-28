Apple has restricted visits to its stores in New York due to the Omicron strain

At the same time, buyers can still pick up their orders paid online from the street.

The American company Apple has restricted visits to its stores in New York due to the spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus. This was reported by CNBC with reference to the company’s data.

The company has temporarily banned personal visits to stores, while customers can still pick up their online orders from the street. In total, the restrictions affected 11 Apple stores in New York.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation and adjusting restrictions in such a way that they contribute to the well-being of our customers and employees,” Apple representatives said in a statement. Earlier this month, the company temporarily suspended the operation of several of its stores in different American states.

Last week, the Omicron strain became dominant in the United States. It accounted for 73.2% of infections in a week. The share of the previously dominant Delta variant of coronavirus decreased to 26.6%. In general, in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University estimates, the number of infected has already reached 52.9 million, 819.4 thousand people have died. At the same time, over the past four weeks, more than 4.3 million people have been infected, more than 38.5 thousand have died. The country continues to occupy the first place in the world in these two indicators.