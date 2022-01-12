Apple smartphone manufacturing plant in India has resumed work

BY Ivan Maltsev
120 people went into production.

The factory of the Taiwanese company Foxconn India, where the smartphones of the American company Apple are assembled, resumed work on Wednesday after more than a three-week break. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a representative of the company.

According to him, the plant in the city of Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu) is still working in one shift, 120 people have entered production. It is planned that the enterprise will start operating at full capacity no earlier than in two months.

The verification of living conditions in the dormitory of the plant has not been completed. Earlier, Apple promised to monitor how Foxconn India employees live and eat after the poisoning of 250 workers, which led to protests and the suspension of the company’s work. The factory in Sriperumbudur mainly employs women. They have repeatedly complained about the unsuitable food in the dormitory canteen and the unsatisfactory condition of the premises.

Foxconn India is assembling iPhone 12 smartphones and some devices for the Chinese company Xiaomi.

