Apple stops releasing security updates for iOS 14

After the release of iOS 15, Apple was kind to users who did not want to update, and promised to release security updates for the older version of iOS 14 as well. Now, everything seems to have changed.

Apparently, against the backdrop of disappointing statistics and news that iOS 15 was far from being as popular as expected, Apple changed its strategy and decided to force users to install the update after all.

So, for some unknown reason, the company stopped releasing security updates for iOS 14. The latest iOS 14.8.1 update was released at the end of October, and even then it is no longer available.

Moreover, devices running iOS 14.8 or earlier versions of the operating system can no longer be updated to iOS 14.8.1. Instead, the Software Update menu only shows the iOS 15.2.1 update. Previously, iOS 15 was shown as an optional update, and users could simply install the iOS 14 security patches.

Of course, it is possible that this is just a mistake, but it is still unlikely. The company itself has not yet confirmed or denied anything.