Apple Watch Series 7 forgot how to charge after update

The latest Apple Watch news on gg was about swollen batteries in all but the latest generation. The new problem is again related to the battery, but this time it has a programmatic nature.

Apple recently released watchOS 8.3, which, along with minor innovations, brought a major malfunction. After a software update, the smartwatch forgot how to charge quickly.

The problem of swelling of the battery was observed in all gadgets, except for the Apple Watch Series 7, but the ability to quickly charge was lost only by the latest version of the smartwatch from the Cupertino company. Ironically.

Users began to report in droves that after installing watchOS 8.3, Apple Watch Series 7 charges at about 2% per hour. In some cases, the gadget even has time to lose charge. Note that the watchOS 8.3 operating system aggravated the problem, while it first became known about it with the release of the watchOS 8.1.1 update.