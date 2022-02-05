Apple will introduce new devices that will replace the iPhone SE and iPad Air

Gadgets can be shown as early as March.

The American company Apple will present a new budget smartphone iPhone and a new iPad tablet. As Bloomberg reported, citing sources, the gadgets may be shown as early as March 2022.

According to the agency’s interlocutors, the devices will replace the current iPhone SE and iPad Air series. Both models will receive support for fifth-generation wireless networks (5G) and a faster processor. The new iPhone will also have, in addition to these innovations, an improved camera.

An update for the iOS operating system will also be presented, which will add a feature for recognizing the faces of users in a medical mask, which became known last week.

According to agency sources, the release date may still be changed due to delays in production or other changes in the company. However, according to Bloomberg, taking into account the products already announced for March, 2022 could be a record year for Apple in terms of the number of new products.