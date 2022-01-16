Apple will require its employees to undergo revaccination from COVID-19 from February 15

Otherwise, employees will have to take coronavirus tests to visit the corporation’s stores, partner companies’ stores or Apple’s office.

The American company Apple will require its employees working in offices and retail stores to undergo a revaccination against coronavirus from February 15. This was announced the Verge Internet portal with reference to a letter sent to the company’s employees.

“Due to the declining effectiveness of the first coronavirus vaccination courses and the emergence of extremely contagious strains such as Omicron, the booster dose is now part of timely vaccination against COVID-19 to protect against serious illness,” the letter says.

Employees will have four weeks to undergo revaccination from February 15, the letter says. Otherwise, employees will have to take coronavirus tests to visit the corporation’s stores, partner companies’ stores or Apple’s office.

Unvaccinated employees or employees who have not yet provided confirmation of vaccination, from January 24, before coming to work, will have to provide a negative result of an express test for a coronavirus antigen.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Apple postponed indefinitely the return of its employees to office work due to the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection in the United States. Initially, it was planned that employees would resume work in the office on February 1, 2022.