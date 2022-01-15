Apple working on iPad Pro with glass apple for wireless charging

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debbie Wu reported last year that Apple is testing a new iPad Pro with a glass back for wireless charging. Now it appears that the company is looking for alternatives to this solution.

Filipe Espósito of 9to5Mac says that Apple seems to have given up on the idea of ​​making the glass back out of concerns about its fragility.

Citing sources familiar with Apple’s design plans, the report claims that the company has developed several prototypes of a tablet with wireless charging. In the first case, only the corporate logo is made of glass, which should provide support for charging without wires. In the second case, Apple added MagSafe charging with stronger magnets than on the iPhone. This prototype is rumored to support faster wireless charging speeds than MagSafe on the iPhone.

Unfortunately, it is not yet clear whether Apple will use these methods in the new iPad Pro, which is expected to be released later this year. But one thing is clear – future tablets will be equipped with wireless charging.