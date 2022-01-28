Apple’s quarterly revenue reached a record $123.9 billion

The company’s net profit amounted to $34.6 billion.
Apple’s revenue in the last quarter increased by 11% compared to 2020 and amounted to almost $124 billion, setting a new record. This is evidenced by the company’s statements published on its website.
During the three-month reporting period ending December 25, 2021, Apple’s revenue reached $123.9 billion. For the same period in 2020, this figure amounted to $111.4 billion. According to the results of the last quarter, the company’s net profit amounted to $34.6 billion, compared with $28.7 billion for the same period of the previous year. The main product of the company remains the iPhone, revenue from sales of these smartphones worldwide amounted to $71.6 billion for the quarter.
“This quarter’s record-breaking results were made possible by our most innovative product and service line ever,” commented Tim Cook, CEO of the company.
Founded in 1976, Apple produces iPhone smartphones, iPad tablets, iMac computers, MacBook laptops, iPod music players and other high-tech equipment. The corporation is one of the largest in the world.