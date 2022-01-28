Apple’s quarterly revenue reached a record $123.9 billion

The company’s net profit amounted to $34.6 billion.

Apple’s revenue in the last quarter increased by 11% compared to 2020 and amounted to almost $124 billion, setting a new record. This is evidenced by the company’s statements published on its website.

During the three-month reporting period ending December 25, 2021, Apple’s revenue reached $123.9 billion. For the same period in 2020, this figure amounted to $111.4 billion. According to the results of the last quarter, the company’s net profit amounted to $34.6 billion, compared with $28.7 billion for the same period of the previous year. The main product of the company remains the iPhone, revenue from sales of these smartphones worldwide amounted to $71.6 billion for the quarter.

Founded in 1976, Apple produces iPhone smartphones, iPad tablets, iMac computers, MacBook laptops, iPod music players and other high-tech equipment. The corporation is one of the largest in the world.