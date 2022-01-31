Archaeologists have discovered 30 mummies in Egypt

In the Egyptian city of Aswan, archaeologists have discovered the entrance to an ancient family tomb hidden in a fire-scorched building, Live Science reports.

Inside, experts found 30 mummies of different ages, including several elderly people with arthritis, as well as children and a newborn.

Although researchers have not dated the tomb yet, they suspect that one family has been burying their dead in it for centuries.

According to Patrizia Piacentini, a professor from the University of Milan, an Egyptologist and the head of the excavations, the burials were most likely made in the Ptolemaic and Roman periods – from the I century BC to the II or III centuries of our era.

The discovered necropolis was one of 300 graves found by archaeologists in the area of the Mausoleum of the Aga Khan, which is located on top of a small hill along the Nile.

But while most of the other tombs are underground or dug into rocky hills, this one is unique in that it is located inside a larger ground structure. That’s why this necropolis was probably used for sacrifices.

“It seems that because of its location in the valley, this building was used as a sacred place where sacrifices were made to the fertility god Khnum, who was especially revered in Aswan,” commented Piacentini. — Who better than him could provide eternal life to those who rested in this necropolis?”

Patrizia Piacentini and her team found traces of fire on the walls of the building. They could have been left by those who conducted the ritual, or grave robbers. But archaeologists have found additional evidence that rituals were performed here. Animal bones, remains of plants, fruits, fragments of a vase, a necklace and other objects were found inside.

The head of the excavations noted that they have yet to analyze the finds in order to establish their age and find out other details.