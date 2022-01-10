Archaeologists have discovered a long-lost temple of Heracles from the 9th century BC

Researchers have found a legendary temple in Andalusia. According to scientists, they managed to find traces of a monumental building in the Sancti Petri Canal, the coastal and intertidal zone of the Gulf of Cadiz.

According to legends, the ancient Romans and Greeks, including Julius Caesar, visited the Temple of Heracles Gaditan in the Gulf of Cadiz in Spain and prayed for the power of Heracles.

The search for this temple continued for centuries. According to researchers from the University of Seville, in collaboration with the Andalusian Institute for Historical Heritage (IAPH), they managed to find traces of a monumental building in the Sancti Petri canal. This area is an intertidal zone that comes to the surface during low tides and remains submerged during high tides.

Excavations have been going on for two years. Archaeologists have identified a rectangular area nearly 300 meters long and almost 150 meters wide – the same size as the island on which the temple once stood. Researchers, using remote sensing technology, identified its location and concluded that it was the ruins of a famous mythical temple. In addition, during several physical excursions to the site, remains of ash were discovered, which appear to have been from a temple fire that was never extinguished.

Although the evidence found by the University of Seville is consistent with the historical documentation of the mythical temple, the finds are still disputed based on the location of the monument. Therefore, at the moment, the study is considered as a well-founded hypothesis.